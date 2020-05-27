Workers comp claims from COVID falling short

Already, 1,400 workers in the state have filed workers compensation claims in connection with COVID-19 infections that they say occurred in the workplace.
But so far, most of those claims have been denied, according to a report in the Colorado Sun.
