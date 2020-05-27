NoCo response fund tops $1M in distributions

FORT COLLINS — The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund, a fund created by the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the United Way of Larimer County to benefit nonprofit organizations meeting coronavirus challenges, has distributed $466,875, it’s third distribution.

The money distributed from the fund now totals more than $1 million and benefited 55 organizations.

The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund receives gifts and distributes money throughout Larimer County, including Allenspark, Berthoud, Drake, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Glen Haven, Loveland, Wellington, Windsor and unincorporated areas of the county

Round three funding recipient organizations:

Alternatives to Violence, America’s Kids Belong (Colorado), Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County, CASA of Larimer County, Catholic Charities of Larimer County, ChildSafe, Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, Crossroads Safehouse, Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, Ensight Skills Center, Finally Home, Free Our Girls, FoCo Café, Foster and Adoptive Families, Good Samaritan Society – Fort Collins Village, Grand Family Coalition, Homeward Alliance, House of Neighborly Service, Light of the Rockies, McKee Wellness Foundation, Nappie Project, Neighbor to Neighbor, Outreach Fort Collins, Salud Family Health Centers, Royal Family Kids Camp, Salvation Army of Fort Collins, Serve 6.8, Teaching Tree, The Family Center/La Familia, Warehouse Business Accelerator, and Young Life Northern Colorado.

The Community Foundation and United Way are still accepting donations to the fund. Gifts are tax deductible and neither agency charges a fee. Additional information about the fund and past recipients can be found at https://www.nocofoundation.org/covid-19 or https://uwaylc.org/Post/COVID-19.