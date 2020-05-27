Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Loveland CarMax property sells for $7M

By Dan Mika — 

LOVELAND — The CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) location in Loveland was sold this month for $7.075 million, but the dealership intends to stay on the property.

A subsidiary registered to Lakewood resident Richard Ross bought the underlying property at 3760 Byrd Drive from a subsidiary registered to American Eagle Properties Inc. president Jerry Helgeson. The deal closed May 15.

The parcel last changed hands in 2015 for $6.765 million, according to Larimer County property records. County assessors last valued the land and buildings at $3.88 million.

A spokesperson for CarMax said the company will continue to operate as usual.

