Loveland CarMax property sells for $7M

LOVELAND — The CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) location in Loveland was sold this month for $7.075 million, but the dealership intends to stay on the property.

A subsidiary registered to Lakewood resident Richard Ross bought the underlying property at 3760 Byrd Drive from a subsidiary registered to American Eagle Properties Inc. president Jerry Helgeson. The deal closed May 15.

Sponsored Content Growing Your Business with Commercial Property

Building a business is hard enough. Couple that with the economic fallout of the recent health crisis, and reaching business goals seems impossible. Knowing the market will recover, now could be the right time to expand operations with an Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loan. Read More

The parcel last changed hands in 2015 for $6.765 million, according to Larimer County property records. County assessors last valued the land and buildings at $3.88 million.

A spokesperson for CarMax said the company will continue to operate as usual.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC