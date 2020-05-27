Loveland CarMax property sells for $7M

LOVELAND — The CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) location in Loveland was sold this month for $7.075 million, but the dealership intends to stay on the property.
A subsidiary registered to Lakewood resident Richard Ross bought the underlying property at 3760 Byrd Drive from a subsidiary registered to American Eagle Properties Inc. president Jerry Helgeson. The deal closed May 15.
Sponsored Content
Growing Your Business with Commercial Property
Building a business is hard enough. Couple that with the economic fallout of the recent health crisis, and reaching business goals seems impossible. Knowing the market will recover, now could be the right time to expand operations with an Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loan.
The parcel last changed hands in 2015 for $6.765 million, according to Larimer County property records. County assessors last valued the land and buildings at $3.88 million.
A spokesperson for CarMax said the company will continue to operate as usual.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — The CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) location in Loveland was sold this month for $7.075 million, but the dealership intends to stay on the property.
A subsidiary registered to Lakewood resident Richard Ross bought the underlying property at 3760 Byrd Drive from a subsidiary registered to American Eagle Properties Inc. president Jerry Helgeson. The deal closed May 15.
Sponsored Content
Team Building During Social Distancing
Employees having to work from home for the first time may seem daunting for you as a team leader and your team members as well. Here are some tips for Team Building during these troubling times.
The parcel last changed hands in 2015 for $6.765 million, according to Larimer County property records. County assessors last valued the land and buildings at $3.88 million.
A spokesperson for CarMax said the company will continue to operate as usual.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!