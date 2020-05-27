Cities seek ways to help restaurants reopen

The state relaxed the dine-in restrictions on restaurants effective Wednesday, but the limitation on seating — a new rule permitting 50% occupancy — may still restrict the ability of eateries to be both open and profitable.

As a result, cities around Larimer and Weld counties have accelerated work to permit restaurants to add seating outdoors, on sidewalks, streets or parking lots.

Every community participating in the NoCo Strong for Business weekly meeting Wednesday reported efforts to help restaurants get back into operation with more space, and thus more capacity.

In Loveland, that will require liquor law flexibility to permit restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages outside at newly placed tables, according to Rod Wensing, deputy city manager. Applications for temporary modification of licenses will be available on Friday, he said.

Similarly, Stacy Miller, economic development director in Windsor, said the town staff is working with liquor licensing and outdoor seating arrangements while also preserving street space for restaurants to maintain their new food-to-go operations.

Berthoud is assisting restaurants with outside seating and also is considering an entertainment district to help create additional atmosphere for downtown businesses, said Walt Elish, economic development manager for the town.

Jason Damweber, assistant town administrator in Estes Park, said the town is getting requests for outdoor seating permits. The town board also will consider creating open container [for alcohol] areas downtown, although Damweber said he is unsure how the board will decide on that issue.

