Broomfield parcel near Rocky Mountain Metro Airport sold for $6M

BROOMFIELD — A nearly 13-acre parcel of vacant Broomfield land just southwest of the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and adjacent to the office of Brocade Communications Systems LLC was recently sold by the firm to a Maryland-based developer for $6.25 million.
Sponsored Content
The 5 things you should be doing to build trust with your business audience through your written communication
$400 billion. Yes, billion with a “b.” That’s how much poor writing costs American businesses every year. From text messages and emails to notes and jargon-filled reports, you and your employees probably spend more than half of your working day writing. Click to read more.
Broomfield County property records show the parcel on Brocade Parkway traded in late April to Simms Ventures LLC, an affiliate of St. Johns Properties.
Locally, St. Johns developed Walnut Creek Business Park in Westminster.
The developer did not respond to questions about what it plans to do with the Broomfield property.
Brocade, a subsidiary of Broadcom Inc., is a data storage network technology firm. It is unclear how and if the company was using the land bought by St. Johns. The company did not respond to requests for comment.
BROOMFIELD — A nearly 13-acre parcel of vacant Broomfield land just southwest of the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and adjacent to the office of Brocade Communications Systems LLC was recently sold by the firm to a Maryland-based developer for $6.25 million.
Sponsored Content
Team Building During Social Distancing
Employees having to work from home for the first time may seem daunting for you as a team leader and your team members as well. Here are some tips for Team Building during these troubling times.
Broomfield County property records show the parcel on Brocade Parkway traded in late April to Simms Ventures LLC, an affiliate of St. Johns Properties.
Locally, St. Johns developed Walnut Creek Business Park in Westminster.
The developer did not respond to questions about what it plans to do with the Broomfield property.
Brocade, a subsidiary of Broadcom Inc., is a data storage network technology firm. It is unclear how and if the company was using the land bought by St. Johns. The company did not respond to requests for comment.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!