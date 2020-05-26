RRC Associates inks 5-year NPS contract

BOULDER — Boulder-based market research and consulting firm RRC Associates LLC has signed a five-year contract with the U.S. National Park Service to provide research services on topics including park visitor profiles, travel patterns, economic impact and transportation issues.
The contract could be worth as much as $40 million.
RRC Associates will partner with the University of Colorado Business Research Division, Economic and Planning Systems, Neotreks LLC and Otak Inc. on the contract, according to a company news release.
“Especially in these trying times, our national parks are incredibly important to Americans and our team is honored to work with the NPS,” RCC Associates CEO Sean Maher said in a written statement. “This research will address big issues facing the parks including crowding, access, visitor experience and the economic impacts on nearby communities.”
