State officials give Larimer County partial variance, allowing some business reopenings

FORT COLLINS – Larimer County’s request for a variance from Colorado’s continued business closures was partially approved by state regulators, allowing gyms to reopen
The variance goes into effect immediately, allowing indoor malls, restaurants, gyms, theaters, bowling alleys, pools, libraries, hotels and some other previously closed enterprises to start operating again.
All of those businesses are required to maintain social distancing and are limited to half of their usual permitted occupancy or 175 people, whichever is lower.
However, the state did not grant reopenings for child-care facilities, day camps, outdoor group activities, long-term care facilities and primarily alcohol-serving establishments such as breweries, wineries and distilleries.
If the county reports more than 25 new cases or a 10% increase in new cases on three days within a two-week period, or if 15 new COVID-related hospital admissions occur on three days within a two-week period, the previous restrictions would immediately go back into place.
In a statement, Larimer County health director Tom Gonzales said the county still plans to survey heavily for spread of COVID-19.
“The health department will continue to collaborate with our hospitals daily to monitor capacity triggers and are confident that we can slowly reopen business ahead of the statewide safer at home restrictions,” he said.
