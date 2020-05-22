Register now for Economic Forecast 2.0 webinar

Experts on the economy, banking and real estate will highlight the state of those sectors in “Economic Forecast 2.0,” the latest in BizWest’s “Business Strategies: Coping with COVID-19” webinar series.

The webinar will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, via the Zoom platform. The event is open exclusively to BizWest subscribers, and individuals seeking to attend are encouraged to register by 5 p.m., Monday, as space is limited.

“The economy has suffered its greatest blows in decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BizWest editor and publisher Christopher Wood, who will moderate the discussion. “This webinar will provide timely updates and critical information on the state of the economy today, as well as the outlook for the months ahead.”

Panelists include:

Richard Wobbekind, faculty director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business.

Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business.

Shawn Osthoff, president, Bank of Colorado.

Brandon Wells, president, The Group Inc. Real Estate

Subscribers who have not yet registered should contact Bruce Dennis at bdennis@bizwest.com to receive an invitation. Non-subscribers seeking to attend may subscribe here.