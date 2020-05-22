Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast: managing the shifts coming in COVID-era labor forces

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s podcast, Ken Amundson speaks with Indigo Education Co. CEO Sheri Smith on how workers can aim for career changes in the post-COVID labor market, while Dan Mika chats with SimplyHR partner Tina Todd on how to navigate labor laws as Colorado begins to reopen non-essential businesses.

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange CompanyDaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.

