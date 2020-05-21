Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Great American Beer Festival cancels in-person event Colorado Convention Center remains as overflow capacity for COVID-19 patients

By Dan Mika — 

DENVER — The Great American Beer Festival has been cancelled for its September meeting as the Colorado Convention Center is expected to remain an overflow space for COVID-19 patients.

The festival and its operator, the Boulder-based Brewers Association, is now shifting to an online event format for the gathering that was scheduled for Sept. 24 to 26, according to a statement released Thursday morning. While the association is still planning logistics for beer and food delivery for guests, it intends to judge and award entries for the annual competition.

“We are thankful to be able to move forward with this year’s competition and have the opportunity to award brewers’ achievements and generate consumer awareness for beer styles and trends,” said Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease in a statement.

