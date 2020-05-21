DENVER — The Great American Beer Festival has been cancelled for its September meeting as the Colorado Convention Center is expected to remain an overflow space for COVID-19 patients.

The festival and its operator, the Boulder-based Brewers Association, is now shifting to an online event format for the gathering that was scheduled for Sept. 24 to 26, according to a statement released Thursday morning. While the association is still planning logistics for beer and food delivery for guests, it intends to judge and award entries for the annual competition.

Sponsored Content Whether you like it or not, the future of Cannabis Banking is now.

Attend a free 1-hour webinar to learn about the risks, rewards, and best practices associated with Cannabis Banking. We will help you understand the status of laws, regulations and what a prudent and highly profitable cannabis banking program would look like for your financial institution. Read More

“We are thankful to be able to move forward with this year’s competition and have the opportunity to award brewers’ achievements and generate consumer awareness for beer styles and trends,” said Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease in a statement.