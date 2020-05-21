Emerson accepts incentives, will bring $100M investment, 250 new jobs to Boulder

BOULDER — Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), which operates subsidiary Micro Motion Inc. in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood, will expand its operations there with the addition of 180,000 square feet and 250 new jobs, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced.
Emerson, which has about 600 employees locally, will invest $100 million in the Boulder expansion project and recently accepted a nearly $4.3-million tax incentive package from the state.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved the package last year, but the applicant was unknown.. BizWest speculated at the time that Emerson was the applicant.
It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted.
The expansion “includes an 85,000-square-foot laboratory and manufacturing facility to design and develop products, technologies and software that measure and control the flow of material in a manufacturing process,” according to an OEDIT news release.
“The Emerson manufacturing project is a perfect example of the role that company expansions play within OEDIT’s business development strategies. Capturing the incremental investment of a multi-national STEM-based firm increases Colorado’s supply-chain, innovation and talent pool density,” OEDIT Global Business Development Director Michelle Hadwiger said in a prepared statement.
