Customers, employees must wear masks in all Lafayette businesses

LAFAYETTE — Following a Lafayette City Council decision earlier this month, any person entering a retail or commercial establishment in the city must wear now wear a mask.

“Face coverings are part of a broader strategy to minimize the transmission and spread of COVID-19,” according to an email reminder sent to business owners Thursday by Lafayette Mayor Jamie Harkins. “This strategy also includes social distancing of at least six feet, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Any type of face covering can be worn, including factory or homemade coverings.”

The mask order, which includes exemptions for children and those with certain medical conditions, will remain in place until council decides to terminate it.