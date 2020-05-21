Biodesix, BCH partner for drive-up COVID-19 testing

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc., a Boulder-based medical diagnostic firm, and Boulder Community Health are offering COVID-19 testing by appointment at drive-up locations in Boulder and Erie.

“Controlling the spread of COVID-19 has been a significant challenge from the start, and has required collective, swift and focused action from every corner of the health care community,” Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton said in a prepared statement. “Biodesix is proud to have joined the fight early and found a way to positively give back.”

Testing, according to a news release is, is available with an order from a physician for:

Patients currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, new cough/shortness of breath, or two or more of the following: loss of taste/smell, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat.

Individuals who have had close contact with someone with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, even if they do not have symptoms.

Drive-up testing is available Monday through Friday.