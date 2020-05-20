San Diego ad firm opens Boulder division

BOULDER — Fidelitas Development LLC, a San Diego-based advertising and marketing firm, is opening a new division in Boulder.

Known as Fidelitas+Ignis, the new division “is focused on helping clients with six- to eight-figure annual digital advertising budgets scale their campaigns while maintaining a desirable ROI,” according to a company news release.

Sponsored Content Team Building During Social Distancing

Employees having to work from home for the first time may seem daunting for you as a team leader and your team members as well. Here are some tips for Team Building during these troubling times. Read More

The Boulder office is home to five employees.

“We’re excited to tap into the immense talent in our backyard here, as well as connecting on a deeper level with so many familiar friends and faces,” Fidelitas+Ignis manager Beau Haralson said in a prepared statement. “Helping incredible brands hit their growth goals never gets old.”