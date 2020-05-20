Manhard engineering firm opens Loveland office

LOVELAND and LINCOLNSHIRE, Illinois – National civil engineering and surveying firm Manhard Consulting Ltd. has opened a new office in Loveland. The new location, its 11th nationwide, is managed by Weston Spears.

“Given Northern Colorado’s rapid growth and our expanding client base along the Front Range, we’ve been looking for an opportunity to establish a local presence,” Don Manhard, Jr., president and CEO, said in a written statement. “We look forward to growing here and being closer to our projects in the region.”

Recent Northern Colorado projects the firm has had a role in include:

Mead Place, Mead. Engineering and surveying for approximately 160 acres and 300+ single-family lots, a 30-acre pad for commercial development, and a 13-acre pad for multi-family development.

Springs at Sandstone Phase 2, Longmont. Engineering and surveying as part of the design and approval process for Longmont multi-family development on 20 acres. Includes 10 residential buildings, clubhouse, and amenities including a three-acre open space park.

Multi-family development, Greeley. Engineering and surveying to support the design and approval of 17 acres with 12 residential buildings, clubhouse, and amenities.

Retail facility, Fort Collins. Engineering and surveying for 5,000-square-foot retail space including parking, detention, and underground utilities.

Spears has 25 years of experience with surveying and engineering projects for residential, oil and gas, energy, retail, and other sectors.

Manhard Consulting’s new office is at 2893 N. Monroe Ave. in Loveland. The firm has had a Colorado presence for 20 years, and the new location will work closely with Manhard’s existing office in Greenwood Village and its nine other offices across the country. Manhard employs 275 people nationwide.