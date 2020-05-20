Apartment community planned next to Celestial Seasonings in Gunbarrel 

BOULDER — A local developer is planning to build a 268-unit apartment community adjacent to the Celestial Seasons headquarters in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood.

A concept plan review for the project — which, according to media reports from earlier this year, has been scrutinized by neighbors for potentially adding to the traffic woes between Boulder and Longmont — is set for Thursday’s Boulder Planning Board meeting.

A traffic study submitted to city officials shows the community is “projected to generate about 1,570 one-way vehicle-trips on the average weekday, with about half entering and half exiting the site during a 24-hour period.”

Of the 268 units, a quarter will be set aside as affordable housing units, according to documents submitted to the city by developer Coburn Partners.

“This proposal will exchange jobs for housing, helping with the jobs/population imbalance, turning a potential 170,000+ [square feet] of commercial (which could equate to around 500+ jobs) into 268 residential units, 68 of which would be designated as permanently affordable. Units include a mix of studios, 1 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms, and 3 bedrooms,” according to a Coburn memo.

In addition to the housing units, Corburn plans “ a pedestrian greenway, an east-west central green park area, other smaller pocket park areas, dispersed greenspace throughout the site, individual balconies, and community space,” planning documents show.