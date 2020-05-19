Westminster, Boulder, FoCo Nordstrom Rack stores among those reopening this week

While the Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) location in the Flatiron Crossing mall is permanently closing, a trio of Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado Nordstrom Rack stores are preparing to reopen on Thursday, May 21.
Among the Colorado store reopening are the Nordstrom Rack at Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street Shopping Center, Nordstrom Rack at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins and Nordstrom Rack at the Orchard in Westminster.
Sponsored Content
Team Building During Social Distancing
Employees having to work from home for the first time may seem daunting for you as a team leader and your team members as well. Here are some tips for Team Building during these troubling times.
“Our stores have always been, and continue to be, a core part of our business. We’re taking a phased, market-by-market approach to reopening our stores,” according to a company news release. “The health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities is our priority. We’ve been paying close attention to guidance and directives from local and national authorities, taking steps to ensure our stores and operations remain in alignment with those.”
The FlatIron Crossing store and 15 other Nordstrom locations will be shuttered permanently.
“Our goal is to best position ourselves to serve customers in each market where we operate. Because of the impacts COVID-19 has had on our business, we need to take a critical look at the physical footprint of our stores to determine which we will continue to operate,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman told BizWest earlier this month. “To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we’re able to continue serving customers well into the future, we will be closing 16 of our fleet of full-line stores, including Nordstrom Broomfield. We selected these 16 stores based on a variety of factors, including the unique needs of the market, the current state of our business and real estate agreements.”
As a result of the closure, 167 employees will be laid off.
While the Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) location in the Flatiron Crossing mall is permanently closing, a trio of Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado Nordstrom Rack stores are preparing to reopen on Thursday, May 21.
Among the Colorado store reopening are the Nordstrom Rack at Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street Shopping Center, Nordstrom Rack at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins and Nordstrom Rack at the Orchard in Westminster.
Sponsored Content
Growing Your Business with Commercial Property
Building a business is hard enough. Couple that with the economic fallout of the recent health crisis, and reaching business goals seems impossible. Knowing the market will recover, now could be the right time to expand operations with an Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loan.
“Our stores have always been, and continue to be, a core part of our business. We’re taking a phased, market-by-market approach to reopening our stores,” according to a company news release. “The health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities is our priority. We’ve been paying close attention to guidance and directives from local and national authorities, taking steps to ensure our stores and operations remain in alignment with those.”
The FlatIron Crossing store and 15 other Nordstrom locations will be shuttered permanently.
“Our goal is to best position ourselves to serve customers in each market where we operate. Because of the impacts COVID-19 has had on our business, we need to take a critical look at the physical footprint of our stores to determine which we will continue to operate,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman told BizWest earlier this month. “To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we’re able to continue serving customers well into the future, we will be closing 16 of our fleet of full-line stores, including Nordstrom Broomfield. We selected these 16 stores based on a variety of factors, including…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!