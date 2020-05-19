Wells Concrete opens new office, manufacturing space in Brighton

BRIGHTON — Wells Concrete, a national precast concrete provider, has opened a 122,673-square-foot manufacturing facility and office space at 2145 E. Crown Prince Blvd. in Brighton.
Wells Concrete, a trade name registered to LAN Colorado LLC, combined two operations in Denver into the new Brighton facility.
“Combining the power of these two plants into one provides a unique opportunity to deliver the highest levels of structural integrity and architectural finishes to our customers,” Wells CEO Dan Juntunen said in a prepared statement. “In addition, our ability to maximize capabilities developed by Wells Concrete and Rocky Mountain Prestress, as well as driving future innovation in building systems, will be greatly enhanced.”
The Brighton space was built by PCL Construction, engineered by KL&A Inc. and designed by Davis Partnership Architects.
“This year-round manufacturing facility will produce all architectural precast indoors while using the outdoor forms for structural production,” according to a Wells news release. “The lifting capacity moved from 15-ton cranes in the previous plant to 25-ton cranes in this new facility, providing the opportunity for additional products of various sizes, higher volumes, a more responsive turn-around, and higher quality.”
