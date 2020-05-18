Red Robin sued by landlord over HQ rent

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Tuscany Owner LLC, owner of the office building that’s home to restaurant chain Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s headquarters, is suing the company for unpaid rent, according to a Business Den report.

The burger chain allegedly did not pay rent in April and owes the landlord nearly $186,000, the report said.

Red Robin has seen its stock price tumble from more than $37 to less than $13 since February.