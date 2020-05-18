Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Housing affordability plan could cost nearly $300M, groups say

By  — 

DENVER — Neighborhood Development Collaborative, a 15-member group of housing affordability organizations, has presented Colorado lawmakers with a $291-million plan to support low-income renters and homeowners struggling to pay their bills during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Denver Post report.

Gov. Jared Polis’ moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expires at the end May.

The collaborative expects about 82,000 Colorado renters won’t have enough money to pay rent in June and about 31,500 owners won’t be able to pay their mortgages, according to the Post. 


 