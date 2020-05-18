Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Colorado to remain home to Space Command for at least 6 years

By Lucas High — 

COLORADO SPRINGS —  U.S. Space Command will continue to be headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base for at least six more years, according to a Colorado Public Radio report. 

The U.S. Air Force is expected to chime in with its preferred permanent location by early next year, the report said.

“Today’s announcement is historic for Colorado and the future of U.S. military operations in space,” said Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in a prepared statement.


 