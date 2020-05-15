TeamSnap adds to executive team

BOULDER — TeamSnap Inc., a Boulder-based sports-management software company, has appointed several new members to its executive team.

CEO and co-founder Dave DuPont announced the new additions Friday.

Woody Hartman has joined the company in the newly created position of president and head of product. Hartman will lead TeamSnap’s global business operations and product strategy. He most recently served as vice president of global operations for Lyft.

“TeamSnap is a passionate and tech–savvy company with a big heart and an unwavering commitment to sports,” Hartman said. “I am thrilled to be working with Dave to lead such an innovative team. This is a pivotal time for amateur sports in the United States and around the world. TeamSnap is incredibly well–positioned to provide the technology and infrastructure required for sports communities to continue playing, growing and having fun.”

Alex Underwood has been named general manager of advertising and commerce. Underwood previously served as vice president and global head of strategic partnerships and verticals at Spotify.

“TeamSnap has a stellar reputation as a trusted platform that connects family decision-makers and athletes to brands in an authentic way, which remains more important than ever,” Underwood said. “Adding to this authenticity is the rich contextual nature of the platform. I am looking forward to working with the creative team here to help our partners develop innovative ways to engage and support our network of busy parents and families.”

TeamSnap supports almost 23 million users, three million unique teams and 19,000 clubs across 100 different sports.

“As we all look forward to getting back to play, TeamSnap’s commitment to supporting sports teams, clubs and leagues remains as strong ever,” DuPont said. “Bolstering our leadership team with Woody and Alex fortifies our foundation for growth and long-term success. They will help ensure TeamSnap takes a leading role in helping all youth and recreational sports rebound from the shutdown as soon as possible.”