BizWest Podcast, May 15, 2020: Bobby Stuckey & Maryann Mahoney

Lucas High speaks with Frascas owner Bobby Stuckey about how the Boulder restaurant is up for one of the most prestigious culinary awards in the world while being shut down due to COVID-19, while Chris Wood speaks with the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Maryann Mahoney about how hotels are handling a world where leisure travel is on no one’s mind.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange Company, DaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.