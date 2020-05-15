Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, May 15, 2020: Bobby Stuckey & Maryann Mahoney

By Dan Mika — 

Lucas High speaks with Frascas owner Bobby Stuckey about how the Boulder restaurant is up for one of the most prestigious culinary awards in the world while being shut down due to COVID-19, while Chris Wood speaks with the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Maryann Mahoney about how hotels are handling a world where leisure travel is on no one’s mind.

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange CompanyDaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 