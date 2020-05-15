Funding Friday: DMC Global puts out $150M mixed-shelf

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers. BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Sponsored Content Key Trends in Small Business Office Technology

Imagine a scenario: You’ve graduated college, and you’re walking into a job interview for your first office job, excited to show what you could bring to the company. As you look around the office, though, something slowly dawns on you: Employees are working off tower computers with wired printers, the conference room doesn’t have a video conferencing screen, and … is that a fax machine in the corner? Read More

This week’s notable rounds:

Broomfield oilfield services operator DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) filed for a $150 million mixed-shelf offering Tuesday as it looks to shore up its cash position. The offering prospectus, which is preliminary and yet to become active, is offering stock, warrants, debt and purchase contracts in exchange for the amount.

Several other firms in the energy industry have cut down on expenditures, drawn out credit lines and taken other positions to shore up their balance sheets as the low demand for fuel caused by various stay-at-home orders across the world and the greater economic downturn caused by COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the sector.

Boulder-based NoBo Inc. began a $6 million round Thursday in a debt and option sale. NoBo is a cannabis consultancy firm and is looking to buy and hold businesses and other assets in the industry.

Other rounds this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

May 12: cQuant.io Inc., Louisville, $1.59 million raised via equity and options from five investors.