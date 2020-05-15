Broomfield alum McSquares secures $300,000 on ‘Shark Tank’

DENVER — Mr. Wonderful has spoken. Kevin O’Leary, one of the star investors on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” has invested $300,000 in McSquares, a Denver company originally launched in Broomfield.

Founder Anthony Franco appeared on Wednesday night’s episode of the program, pitching to a panel of five investors. McSquares, a trade name for Comsero Inc., launched in Broomfield in 2015 but moved to Denver in 2017.

The company’s products include collaborative dry-erase tiles that can be removed from a wall and passed around the room for collaboration, then snapped back on the wall for group discussion.

Franco had sought $300,000 for 10% of his company, but O’Leary demanded 25%.

“You’ve got to scale, man. You’ve got to get big,” O’Leary said. “I’ve been where you are already, multiple times, my friend. This is not going to be easy, it’s hell. For me, that’s 25% or nothing.”

McSquares employs 14 people in Denver.