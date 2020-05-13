Boulder, Xcel eye municipal utility alternative

BOULDER — For the past several months, Boulder City Council members and Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) have been discussing the possibility of ending the city’s decade-long push to form a municipal power utility.

The city and Xcel announced negotiations Tuesday that could eventually result in a settlement of a long-running legal battle over the condemnation of Xcel assets, while also moving Boulder toward its carbon emissions reduction goals.

Sponsored Content Team Building During Social Distancing

Employees having to work from home for the first time may seem daunting for you as a team leader and your team members as well. Here are some tips for Team Building during these troubling times. Read More

“We’ve made great progress on municipalization, but we’ve always kept our options open, including partnering with Xcel,” Boulder city manager Jane Brautigam said during Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting.

If Xcel achieves 80% emissions reductions by 2030 — the utility’s goal — or 100% — the city’s target — “that would be fantastic, a huge step forward,” said Mayor Sam Weaver, who was met several times since January with Councilman Bob Yates and Xcel Colorado president Alice Jackson.

“We are optimistic that we can work with Boulder officials to help the city achieve its unique energy goals, just as we’re successfully helping other communities across Colorado to achieve their own energy goals,” Jackson said in a prepared statement.

A new deal with Xcel would require city council action and a public hearing. If negotiations ultimately lead to a franchise agreement between the city and the utility, it would have to be approved by voters.

While representatives of the parties negotiate this summer on alternatives to municipalization, Boulder officials are not abandoning the possibility of a city-run utility nor are they giving up on the condemnation appeal.

“We’re not going to slack off or stop the hard work,” city attorney Thomas Carr said.