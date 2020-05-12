Noodles delays quarterly report, citing strain from pandemic

BROOMFIELD — Pasta chain Noodles and Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) is delaying its in-depth quarterly report, saying its staff are too focused on managing the impact of the coronavirus to produce the filing on time.

Noodles was scheduled to file the report Monday, but in a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it said it will take advantage of an SEC order granting companies an additional 45 days to file their full reports if those firms were substantially affected by coronavirus.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

The company lost almost 9% of sales year-over-year in the first quarter as many of its restaurants were shut down or to-go only as much of the United States instituted stay-at-home orders.

In a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday evening, the Broomfield chain said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the financial strain that came with it requires the attention of staff that would normally be preparing the quarterly report all public companies are required to file shortly after reporting earnings.

It now expects to file the report by June 24 at the latest.