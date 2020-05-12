Louisville’s ThreatX hires new head product officer

LOUISVILLE — Weeks after hiring a new CEO, cybersecurity firm ThreatX Inc. tapped Tom Hickman as its chief product officer.

Hickman is in charge of leading the company’s engineering team, according to a statement from the company. He was most recently an adviser to Boston-based cybersecurity company Wabbi Inc., and also held stints at other Boston area security firms since 2012.

He was vice president of engineering at Veracode Inc. from 2012 to 2017, when the company was acquired by CA Technologies. Veracode was later spun off and sold to private equity giant Thoma Bravo LLC, which recently completed a majority-stake acquisition of Broomfield-based Conga Inc.

In late April, ThreatX tapped Gene Fay as its new CEO, while founder Bret Settle moved to the company’s chief strategy officer role.