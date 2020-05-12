Deadline approaches to register for ‘The Front Lines’ webinar featuring hospital execs

Individuals seeking to register for a BizWest webinar that will examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region’s hospitals and health-care systems are encouraged to sign up by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Front Lines: Hospital Executives Speak Out” will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, via the Zoom platform. It’s the second in BizWest’s “Business Strategies: Coping with COVID-19” webcast series.

“We are very excited to assemble this panel of hospital executives to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on their operations and patients,” said Jeff Nuttall, BizWest publisher. “Hospitals and other health-care providers are working night and day to address COVID issues while simultaneously suffering from lost business in other areas such as surgeries. We look forward to hearing how this pandemic has affected operations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.”

Panelists include:

Jennifer Alderfer, president, SCL Health Good Samaritan Medical Center

Dr. Andrew French, chief medical officer, Centura Health

Margo Karsten, CEO, Banner Health Northern Colorado

Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies

Dr. Robert Vissers, CEO, Boulder Community Health

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is sponsoring the webinar. The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. Register here.