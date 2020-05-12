Boulder, Broomfield companies secure federal contracts

Two local companies recently secured federal contracts.
- HeliQwest International Inc., an international helicopter charter company based at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, won a federal contract valued at $3,128,714. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in Boise, Idaho, for a Type II Bell medium rappel helicopter in support of Lucky Peak helibase.
- Environmental Management & Planning Solutions Inc., based in Boulder, won an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity federal contract award for $150,454 from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Reclamation in Boise, Idaho, for environmental and cultural resource services.
