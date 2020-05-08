Home » BizWest Podcast



Episode 6: Yvonne Meyers & Megan Bent

By Dan Mika — 
Chris Wood speaks with Yvonne Meyers of Columbine Health Systems about how the group of senior living homes is handling the COVID-19 crisis while caring for the most vulnerable populations, while Dan Mika speaks with Megan Bent of Harbinger Ventures, on the progress toward gender equity in the venture capital world and how COVID-19 could upend that.

