Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Starbucks looks to take over Burger King location in midtown Fort Collins

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS– Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) is planning to turn a permanently-closed Burger King location in Fort Collins into a drive-thru location.

The Coloradoan reports the coffee behemoth submitted plans to renovate the former fast food restaurant at 4218 S. College Ave.

FORT COLLINS– Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) is planning to turn a permanently-closed Burger King location in Fort Collins into a drive-thru location.

The Coloradoan reports the coffee behemoth submitted plans to renovate the former fast food restaurant at 4218 S. College Ave.


 