Sprouts stores in FoCo, Boulder start grocery pickup service

FORT COLLINS and BOULDER — Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded its grocery pick-up program to its store locations in Boulder and Fort Collins.
“The service allows customers to plan grocery pick up for the same day or to schedule several days in advance, subject to availability,” according to a news release. “Customers are alerted when their order is prepared by a Sprouts team member and ready for pickup. Their personal Sprouts shopper will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.”
In total, pickup is available at 29 of the 32 Colorado Sprouts locations.
