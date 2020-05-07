Nordstrom closing Broomfield’s Flatiron Crossing Store

BROOMFIELD — Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced this week plans to permanently close 16 store locations to cut costs and adapt to changing customer behavior. One of those locations is the Flatirons Crossing store in Broomfield.

Employees at the roughly 84,000-square-foot, 20-year-old store — which, along with all Nordstrom locations, has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak — were notified of the closure Thursday, a company representative told BizWest.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

“Our goal is to best position ourselves to serve customers in each market where we operate. Because of the impacts COVID-19 has had on our business, we need to take a critical look at the physical footprint of our stores to determine which we will continue to operate,” the spokeswoman said in an email. “To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we’re able to continue serving customers well into the future, we will be closing 16 of our fleet of full-line stores, including Nordstrom Broomfield. We selected these 16 stores based on a variety of factors, including the unique needs of the market, the current state of our business and real estate agreements.”

The Flatirons Crossing store was open for curb-side order pickup Thursday, but all operations there and at the other 15 closing locations will wrap up by August.

“These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees,” the company’s statement said. “We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition.

Flatiron Crossing landlord Macerich Co. did respond to requests for comment.

Nordstom operates 116 full-line stores, including Colorado locations in Boulder, Fort Collins, Denver, Lonetree, Lakewood and Colorado Springs.

In addition to the 16 permanent closures, Nordstrom is also restructuring its regions, support roles and corporate organization for greater speed and flexibility. This restructuring is expected to result in expense savings of approximately $150 million, or 30% of the company’s previously announced plans for net cash reductions of more than $500 million in operating expenses, capital expenditures and working capital,” according to a COVID-19 business update provided this week. “These actions, combined with its initial savings plan of $200 to $250 million, represent a reduction in non-occupancy related overhead expenses of approximately 2%.”

Once stores reopen, the company will implement the following coronavirus-related best practices:

Conducting health screenings for employees

Providing face coverings for employees and customers

Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store

Increasing cleaning and sanitization

Modifying the fitting room experience

Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at full-line stores

Altering hours of operation

Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events

Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time

The Nordstrom closure comes on the heels of fellow legacy department store Neiman Marcus filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Neiman’s only location in the Front Range is in Denver’s Cherry Creek Shopping Center.