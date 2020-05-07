CU President Kennedy to donate $200K bonus

BOULDER– University of Colorado-Boulder President Mark Kennedy is planning to forgo a $200,000 bonus he was due to receive after his first year in the post.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports Kennedy made the move after more than 150 staff and students urged the Board of Regents to rescind the bonus as the economic turmoil of COVID-19 is promising severe budget cuts for state universities.
