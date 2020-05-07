Cousins RV acquired by Florida firm

LOVELAND — Florida-based RV Retailer LLC recently purchased three Cousins RV stores: Loveland, Denver and Colorado Springs.

“This is an exciting next chapter for Cousins RV. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish with major growth in less than two years,” Cousins RV president Jim Humble said in a prepared statement. “I am excited to join the RV Retailer leadership team led by Jon Ferrando. RV Retailer provides us an even greater opportunity to expand in Colorado and in the western region of the U.S.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of the Cousins RV locations in Colorado is RV Retailers first entry into the state. The firm operates 33 locations.