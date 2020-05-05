ThreatX raises $3.39M

LOUISVILLE — Computer security firm Threat X Inc. raised just under $3.4 million in its latest funding haul, just days after it hired a new CEO.

The Louisville company raised the funds from 21 investors in an all-equity deal, according to a disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday, but fell short of the round’s maximum offering amount of $5.38 million.

Sponsored Content Key Trends in Small Business Office Technology

Imagine a scenario: You’ve graduated college, and you’re walking into a job interview for your first office job, excited to show what you could bring to the company. As you look around the office, though, something slowly dawns on you: Employees are working off tower computers with wired printers, the conference room doesn’t have a video conferencing screen, and … is that a fax machine in the corner? Read More

Threat X has raised a total of just less than $14.25 million since 2015, according to previous fundraising records from the SEC.

Late last month, the company hired former New York cybersecurity executive Gene Fay as CEO, while founder Bret Settle became chief strategy officer.