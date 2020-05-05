Loveland’s Lightning Systems develops mobile charging system

LOVELAND — Lightning Systems, formerly known as Lightning Hybrids Inc., has developed a mobile direct current fast charger to extend the range and functionality of electric vehicles.

Lightning Mobile comes equipped with 192 kWh of high-energy-density DC battery storage in a package designed to be installed in a vehicle or trailer for mobile deployment. It can be deployed for fast roadside charging or be used to recharge electric vehicles while they are operating, much like a fighter jet can be refueled while in flight.

“Every fleet with electric commercial vehicles will benefit from mobile fast charging,” Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems, said in a written statement. “Uptime is the name of the game for fleets. While operators will schedule vehicle duties to include depot-based charging, there’s always the chance that a vehicle will need a top-up at another location or en route. There is also often the need for DC fast charging at locations or times that may not already be permitted for fast chargers or where demand rates would prohibit fast charging direct from the grid.”

The Loveland-based Lightning Systems develops all-electric powertrains for buses, trucks and other utility vehicles.

Lightning Mobile supports commercial and government fleets that operate electric vehicles, providing roadside charging as a “power rescue” vehicle, buffered DCFC during peak hours, and DCFC for locations that do not yet have Level 3 service permitted or installed.

Lightning Mobile is charged from a standard Level 2 AC charger at up to 18kW and can deliver DC fast charging at up to 80kW and, optionally, Level 2 AC charging at up to 19.2kW. Lightning Systems designed the system to be installed in its Lightning Electric Transit 350HD cargo van, but the system can be installed in any vehicle or trailer that meets size and weight specifications.