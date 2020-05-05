Longmont groups, city create Strongmont Fund to aid business

LONGMONT — Advance Longmont partner organizations have created what they are calling the Strongmont Fund, which is a fund to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is currently soliciting contributions in anticipation of awarding grants starting on May 18. The city of Longmont, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority, the Longmont Economic Development Partnership and donations from the broader community will make up the fund. The fund plans to have about $300,000 in it by the time that grants are awarded. The Longmont Community Foundation is managing the fund and overseeing the grant application process.

Sponsored Content Growing Your Business with Commercial Property

Building a business is hard enough. Couple that with the economic fallout of the recent health crisis, and reaching business goals seems impossible. Knowing the market will recover, now could be the right time to expand operations with an Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loan. Read More

The Strongmont Fund resulted from discussions among members of the COVID-19 Business Response Team, comprised of representatives from Advance Longmont partner organizations — the city of Longmont, the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority, Visit Longmont, the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County, the Boulder Small Business Development Center, Entrepreneurship for All, and Workforce Boulder County.

Donations to the Strongmont Fund can be made through the community foundation. Many local businesses that are eligible for grants through the program are part of the North Metro Enterprise Zone. The Strongmont Fund has received Enterprise Zone Contribution Project designation, meaning that any donation of $100 or more will be eligible for an additional 25% state income tax credit.

Applications for grants open May 18. Interested businesses must complete the citywide needs assessment to help guide the business response team in providing future support and advocacy for the Longmont small business community.