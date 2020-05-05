Larimer County mulling waiver request from state COVID policies

FORT COLLINS– Larimer County officials are preparing to ask the state health department for a waiver from the state’s current “safer-at-home” social distancing rules.

The Coloradoan reports Larimer County public health director said the agency plans to submit a waiver request to the state as early as next week, which could allow for faster re-opening certain businesses originally considered non-essential in the initial stay-home orders.

Eagle and Mesa counties have already received waivers to reopen businesses ahead of state guidelines, while Weld County is allowing businesses to reopen at their own pace ahead of the rest of the state.