General Cannabis OKed for acquisitions, stage set for takeover of Boulder grower

BOULDER — Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division recently granted Denver-based General Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: CANN) approval to acquire other marijuana firms operating in Colorado, setting the stage for the firm to complete its takeover of Boulder cultivator SevenFive Farm.

General Cannabis first announced it would acquire the 17,000-square-foot grow facility in January. Terms were not disclosed.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

“This critical approval from the state of Colorado puts our company in a unique market position,” General Cannabis CEO Steve Gutterman said in a written statement. “Our strategy is centered on capitalizing on the significant roll-up acquisition opportunities in the Colorado market, and that includes a pipeline that General Cannabis has been building since we launched our strategy in 2019.”