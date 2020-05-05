General Cannabis OKed for acquisitions, stage set for takeover of Boulder grower

BOULDER — Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division recently granted Denver-based General Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: CANN) approval to acquire other marijuana firms operating in Colorado, setting the stage for the firm to complete its takeover of Boulder cultivator SevenFive Farm.
General Cannabis first announced it would acquire the 17,000-square-foot grow facility in January. Terms were not disclosed.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
“This critical approval from the state of Colorado puts our company in a unique market position,” General Cannabis CEO Steve Gutterman said in a written statement. “Our strategy is centered on capitalizing on the significant roll-up acquisition opportunities in the Colorado market, and that includes a pipeline that General Cannabis has been building since we launched our strategy in 2019.”
BOULDER — Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division recently granted Denver-based General Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: CANN) approval to acquire other marijuana firms operating in Colorado, setting the stage for the firm to complete its takeover of Boulder cultivator SevenFive Farm.
General Cannabis first announced it would acquire the 17,000-square-foot grow facility in January. Terms were not disclosed.
Sponsored Content
Key Trends in Small Business Office Technology
Imagine a scenario: You’ve graduated college, and you’re walking into a job interview for your first office job, excited to show what you could bring to the company. As you look around the office, though, something slowly dawns on you: Employees are working off tower computers with wired printers, the conference room doesn’t have a video conferencing screen, and … is that a fax machine in the corner?
“This critical approval from the state of Colorado puts our company in a unique market position,” General Cannabis CEO Steve Gutterman said in a written statement. “Our strategy is centered on capitalizing on the significant roll-up acquisition opportunities in the Colorado market, and that includes a pipeline that General Cannabis has been building since we launched our strategy in 2019.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!