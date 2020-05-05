Denver Health staff announce unionization plans

DENVER– Front-line medical staff at Denver Health, the city’s second-largest system, plan to unionize after saying management is failing to adequately protect them from the coronavirus.
The Denver Post reports staffers plan to join the Communications Workers of America Local 7799, with goals to demand better personal protective equipment and getting more than three days of paid sick leave.
