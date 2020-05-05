Coalfire adds director to board

WESTMINSTER — Cybersecurity firm Coalfire Systems Inc. recently tapped Jim Pflaging to serve on the board of directors.
He is the founder and managing partner of consulting firm Cynergy Partners and has served on cybersecurity firm boards at Imperva, SailPoint, Secure Code Warrior, Sophos, and Veracode, according to a company news release.
“Coalfire has a great track record, and now with the support and long-term vision of [private equity firm] Apax Partners, the market dynamics are pointing to significant competitive advantages for the company,” Pflaging said in a prepared statement. “I’ve worked with Coalfire for many years and have been consistently impressed with the quality of its people and customer relationships. I’m excited to join the team as we continue to grow through strategic acquisitions, technology investments, and service portfolio expansion.”
