Boulder groups organize webinars for Safer-at-Home compliance

BOULDER — A series of public webinars aimed at helping businesses comply with new Safer-at-Home guidelines begins Tuesday, with industry-specific information.

The webinars are organized by Boulder County Public Health, with members of the Boulder Business Recovery Alliance providing information.

The Alliance includes senior-level participation from Boulder business associations and trade groups, the city of Boulder, Boulder County, public-health officials, nonprofits and private-sector employers.

The webinars are organized by industry and will enable business and nonprofit leaders to hear directly from senior Boulder County public-health officials about compliance, supportive educational campaigns and pro bono resources. Spanish-language webinars will take place Wednesday, May 6.

The schedule of industry-centric webinars can be found here. A recording of the webinar will be emailed to every registrant after the webinar and shared on social-media platforms across the Alliance. Recordings of all the webinars will be available on the COVID-19 Community and Business Resources webpage, along with compliance checklists and public education posters.

“Most immediately, our priority is to share details and guidance on the new Safer-at-Home initiative with employers so they can open for business as soon as possible in a manner that is safe for their staff and customers,” said John Tayer, CEO of the Boulder Chamber and co-chair of the Alliance. “We’re sharing only the most credible and helpful resources to minimize the information overload for our businesses and ease their transition to operations under the new public health order.”

“Hispanic populations are disproportionately affected, and we want to make sure we can minimize this through one-on-one consultations in English and Spanish to successfully navigate the new and complex business environment as they consider reopening,” said Pete Salas, chairman of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County. “We will be working with the Boulder Chamber to provide the Safer-at-Home videos in Spanish to ensure that access is maximized.”

The Alliance includes senior-level representation from the Boulder Chamber, the city of Boulder’s Community Vitality Department, the Boulder Small Business Development Center, the Downtown Boulder Partnership, the Community Foundation, the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Latino Chamber of Boulder County, MAPRagency and the office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse. The Alliance is also creating printable collateral for businesses to share externally and with their employees.