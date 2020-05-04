Techstars to launch new Denver accelerator for workforce development

DENVER — Techstars, a Boulder-based startup accelerator, is launching a new program in Denver aimed at workforce development-related companies poised to tackle the challenges of a post-COVID-19 business environment.
The Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator is a partnership with ZOMALAB, a Colorado-based investment firm run by Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) heir Ben Walton; education resource nonprofit organization Strada Education Network; and Colorado Thrives, a collection of executives from major companies who collaborate on projects to benefit the state.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
The 13-week, 10-firm program, which is now accepting applications, will be led by managing director Taylor McLemore, founder of Boulder-based Patriot Boot Camp, according to a Techstars news release.
“Technology is rapidly reshaping our global workforce and the skills required to engage in our modern world,” McLemore said in a prepared statement. “In this global health and economic crisis, startup founders are being offered a challenge: How can we accelerate the solutions and innovations needed by millions of students, workers, and employers? Building a path to improve how people work, do their best work and get back to work is critical. This accelerator is an opportunity to have significant and long-term impact. There is no greater challenge than how we as a global community get people back into the workforce in productive, meaningful jobs.”
The accelerator program will begin Nov. 2. A demo day will be held Feb. 11, 2021.
DENVER — Techstars, a Boulder-based startup accelerator, is launching a new program in Denver aimed at workforce development-related companies poised to tackle the challenges of a post-COVID-19 business environment.
The Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator is a partnership with ZOMALAB, a Colorado-based investment firm run by Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) heir Ben Walton; education resource nonprofit organization Strada Education Network; and Colorado Thrives, a collection of executives from major companies who collaborate on projects to benefit the state.
The 13-week, 10-firm program, which is now accepting applications, will be led by managing director Taylor McLemore, founder of Boulder-based Patriot Boot Camp, according to a Techstars news release.
“Technology is rapidly reshaping our global workforce and the skills required to engage in our modern world,” McLemore said in a prepared statement. “In this global health and economic crisis, startup founders are being offered a challenge: How can we accelerate the solutions and innovations needed by millions of students, workers, and employers? Building a path to improve how people work, do their best work and get back to work is critical. This accelerator is an opportunity to have significant and long-term impact. There is no greater challenge than how we as a global community get people back into the workforce in productive, meaningful jobs.”
The accelerator program will begin Nov. 2. A demo day will be held Feb. 11, 2021.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!