Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Larimer County orders masks in all businesses

By BizWest Staff — 

LARIMER COUNTY — Health officials in Larimer County ordered all residents over the age of two to wear a mask or face covering inside of businesses.

The Coloradoan reports the order was already in place for non-essential businesses that were able to reopen this weekend under the statewide reopening plans, but the new formalized order covers all essential businesses, along with schools and places of worships.


 