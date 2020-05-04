Larimer County orders masks in all businesses

LARIMER COUNTY — Health officials in Larimer County ordered all residents over the age of two to wear a mask or face covering inside of businesses.
The Coloradoan reports the order was already in place for non-essential businesses that were able to reopen this weekend under the statewide reopening plans, but the new formalized order covers all essential businesses, along with schools and places of worships.
