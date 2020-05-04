Home » Uncategorized



Denver developer delays LoDo hotel project as COVID-19 hammers hospitality

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Central Street Capital in Denver has halted plans to start construction on the Hotel Perenne project in the LoHi neighborhood as covid-19 continues to scuttle non-essential travel.

BusinessDen reports the venture group plans to reevaluate the plan’s prospects for the five-story, 70-room hotel at 2500 18th St. next year.


 