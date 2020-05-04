Denver developer delays LoDo hotel project as COVID-19 hammers hospitality

DENVER — Central Street Capital in Denver has halted plans to start construction on the Hotel Perenne project in the LoHi neighborhood as covid-19 continues to scuttle non-essential travel.
BusinessDen reports the venture group plans to reevaluate the plan’s prospects for the five-story, 70-room hotel at 2500 18th St. next year.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.