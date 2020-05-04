Home » Uncategorized



Boulder’s Frasca a finalist for James Beard Award

By Dan Mika — 

BOULDER– Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder is a finalist for one of the most prestigious awards in the American culinary industry.

Frasca was named a finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurant Award, according to the list released Monday. Four Denver restaurants and one Aurora restaurant are also up for awards.

