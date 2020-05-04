Boulder County to require masks in public beginning Saturday, Fort Collins and Larimer already in effect

BOULDER — Boulder County health officials say anyone older than 12 will have to wear a face mask when in public beginning Saturday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, joining Fort Collins and Larimer County.

The order requires residents to wear a mask in public in any place where maintaining six feet of space is impossible. The mask order begins a day after Boulder County’s stay-home order is expected to end.

Employees in a business area are allowed to take off their masks if they are alone in an enclosed room, but must put it back on if in contact with a coworker or an employee.

The Boulder order comes days after Fort Collins enacted an emergency order Friday to wear masks if a resident is in a publicly open space such as a business or on public transport, while Larimer County enacted its own mask requirements Sunday night.

The Fort Collins order is in effect until repealed by city officials, while the Larimer County order is scheduled to expire May 30.

Denver mayor Michael Hancock ordered a similar measure in the state’s capital city beginning Wednesday.

Boulder County has reported 661 positive cases and 44 deaths from COVID-19 out of Colorado’s total of 16,635 cases and 842 deaths, according to data Monday morning from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

County officials say the mask order will continue through May 26.