Stampede offers options for ticket refunds

GREELEY — The Greeley Stampede, which canceled the 2020 music and rodeo festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will provide three options to people who have already bought tickets to the Stampede events.

Ticket holders can receive credit toward shows in 2021, can donate to community organizations or can receive refunds. People choosing credit toward 2021 will also be able to buy additional tickets before they are available to the general public when the Stampede has the 2021 concert and event schedule finalized.

Event sponsors and donors will also be offered an opportunity to donate, rollover or request refunds. Patrons can select their option at greeleystampede.org/p/postpone by June 1, 2020, or they can call 970-356-7787.

While most Stampede events are canceled, organizers are working on plans to retain the fireworks show and the rodeo.

“The Greeley Stampede will partner with local businesses to continue to provide our community with Northern Colorado’s largest display on Saturday, July 4,” the Stampede said in a press release. “We have set a goal to increase the investment in fireworks for a larger, more patriotic fireworks display.“

The organization is also working with the PRCA to organize three virtual spud rodeos to be held in September. Greeley organized its first spud rodeo — named after the crop of potato farmers in the area — in 1922. The virtual rodeos will be broadcast nationally through the Cowboy Channel network.